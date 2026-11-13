November 14, 2026

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Gambhir concerned by India's batting collapses ahead of ODI World Cup

Vulnerabilities in India's batting lineup resurfaced in Mount Maunganui, leaving the head coach concerned about their World Cup readiness

Gambhir concerned by India&#039;s batting collapses ahead of ODI World Cup

Reuters

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 12:06 AM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 12:06 AM

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he was concerned by his side's batting collapses after they were bowled out for 89 in a 244-run loss to New Zealand in the fourth one-day international on Friday, with conditions resembling those they could face at next year's World Cup.

The visitors, who lead the five-match series 2-1, were skittled for 89 in Mount Maunganui after earlier slipping to 111-7 while chasing 135 in the rain-affected second ODI, which they narrowly won via the DLS method.

"You are always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd, why won't I be concerned?" Gambhir told reporters.

"I think I will be concerned because obviously these are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup."

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, where conditions are expected to offer a greater contest between bat and ball than the typically batter-friendly pitches in the Indian subcontinent.

"When you play in India, obviously you all know that there is hardly anything for the bowlers, but when you come in these conditions, you know that there is actually a good contest between bat and ball..." Gambhir said.

The former India opener said the manner of the dismissals, rather than the low totals themselves, was the bigger concern.

"I think the bigger concern is not the runs, it's how quickly we got bundled out. "

"Hopefully we can try and rectify that as soon as possible."

New Zealand cannot win the series but can force a drawn outcome by winning Sunday's final ODI at the same venue. The third match was abandoned because of rain.

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