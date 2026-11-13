Bodies of father, twin infant daughters found in Chattogram’s Banshkhali

The bodies of two five-month-old twin girls and their father have been recovered from a house in Chattogram’s Banshkhali.

The three bodies were recovered after a door of the house in the Mowler Para area of Ward No. 1 of Puichhari Union was broken down on Friday afternoon, Chattogram Assistant Superintendent of Police (Anowara Circle) Mahmudul Hasan said.

Police believe that the man, identified as 55-year-old Zahid Hossain, “strangled” the two girls and then hanged himself.

Although Zahid hailed from Chambal Union, he lived at his in-laws’ house in Puichhari.

ASP Mahmudul Hasan told bdnews24.com, “His wife, mother-in-law and other family members went to a local orphanage in the afternoon. Zahid was at home with his two twin children.

“When the wife and mother-in-law returned, they found the door of the house locked from the inside and called out. When the door did not open, they informed the police and Fire Service. The Fire Service broke down the door of the house and found the bodies.”

The police official said, “The children were lying on two cots and Zahid was hanging from the ceiling of the house. We believe that after strangling the two children, Zahid hanged himself in an act of suicide.

“Initially, we have learnt that Zahid was once abroad. After returning to the country and getting married, he lived in his in-laws’ house. He was depressed for several reasons, including financial difficulties.”

The bodies have been sent to the morgue at Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy.