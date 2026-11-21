Salman’s ‘Monster’ set for birthday teaser. When will it hit theatres?

Salman Khan has returned to the sets of “Monster” for another shooting schedule, with the makers reportedly planning a birthday surprise for fans next month.

The 10-day Pune schedule began on Nov 15, with Khan and his team filming dramatic sequences alongside actor Seema Biswas, entertainment portal Pinkvilla reported.

The ongoing shoot is likely to cover an important phase of the film’s production.

According Pinkvilla, filming in Pune will continue for the next 10 days.

The makers are also planning to release the film’s teaser on Dec 27, coinciding with Salman’s birthday, the report said. The film’s title has yet to be officially announced.

Salman is balancing his shooting commitments with his work on reality show Bigg Boss 20.

The production is in its final stage, with around 20 days of filming expected to remain after the Pune schedule.

The team will then move into post-production ahead of a planned theatrical release on Eid 2027.

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film, now carrying the working title SVC63, also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Rahul Dev, and Ronit Roy.