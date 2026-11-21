People shout slogans during a CGTP trade union protest demanding higher wages, increase in pensions and against the rising cost of living, in Lisbon, Portugal, Nov 21, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

People shout slogans during a CGTP trade union protest demanding higher wages, increase in pensions and against the rising cost of living, in Lisbon, Portugal, Nov 21, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Thousands of people marched through central Lisbon on Saturday despite heavy rain to protest against soaring living costs, a deepening housing crisis and low wages.

Organiser CGTP, Portugal's largest trade union federation, called for higher wages and pensions, lower prices for essential goods and services, and measures to curb housing costs.

The CGTP said turnout reached "many thousands" as protesters carrying umbrellas and wearing hooded ponchos marched along two of Lisbon's main avenues. Police did not provide an estimate.

"We work more, we have more expenses and we don't have money for day-to-day life," said Manuel Gomes, 44, a factory worker, arguing that the centre-right government's policies had made matters worse.

"Our wages are low, diesel and gasoline prices keep going up, and so do housing costs and everything else. We have to change this," Gomes said.

Portugal's average annual earnings in 2025 were 37 percent below the European Union average, according to Eurostat. Inflation hit 3.8 percent in October, driven by food and energy prices amid continuing tensions in West Asia.

Portugal is also grappling with one of Europe's most severe housing affordability crises. House prices have more than doubled since 2017, while rents for new leases have nearly doubled, hitting younger people particularly hard.

Luis Russo, 66, a retired IT technician, said he was demonstrating to demand "higher wages and pensions and against speculation in the rental market", accusing the government of serving "big interests" rather than ordinary people.

The protest followed weeks of unrest, including housing activists' tent camps in Lisbon and Porto, and came amid a broader wave of demonstrations across Europe over living costs and housing. Turnout at largely peaceful protests in France on Saturday was lower than in previous weeks.