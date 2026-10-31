Two foreign nationals die in suspected electrocution at Indian hotel pool

A German and a Slovak national have died after a suspected electric shock in the swimming pool of a luxury hotel in India's Bengaluru.

Indian police said the incident took place on the third floor of the Conrad Bengaluru on Friday evening, leaving two others injured as they attempted to rescue the victims, The Indian Express reported.

The dead have been identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German national and Lufthansa crew member, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovak national employed as a project manager at IBM.

The injured were identified as Mathew Desantis, 41, an American guest at the hotel, and Rahul Tiwari, 28, a pool attendant and lifeguard employed there.

The Indian Express said both the injured were taken to Manipal Hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Police Suspect Electrical Leakage

Police believe an electrical fault may have caused current to leak into the swimming pool, the Indian news outlet reported.

Police said investigators had sealed off the area and deployed technical teams and Scene of Crime Officer personnel to examine the site.

“We are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory report, post-mortem findings and other reports to ascertain the exact cause of the incident”, Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Horvat had been staying at the hotel for around 10 days, while Theiss had checked in approximately two days before the incident, police said.

Hotel sources told The Indian Express that both men suffered electric shocks shortly after entering the pool.

A case has been registered at Halasuru police station, with investigators probing the source of the suspected electrical leakage.

A spokesperson for Conrad Bengaluru said the hotel was “deeply saddened by the tragic incident”.

“We offer our deepest condolences to all those impacted. The cause of the incident has not yet been established and remains subject to a comprehensive investigation by local authorities. We are offering our full support to their investigation. Our team remains available to provide all appropriate assistance to relevant authorities as their investigation continues,” he told The Indian Express.

Conrad, part of Hilton Worldwide's luxury hotel portfolio, is classified as a five-star property.