KL Rahul scored a patient century as India slashed New Zealand's first-innings lead to 24 runs by reaching tea on 344-2 on the third day of the first Test in Wellington on Saturday.

Rahul, who had resumed on day three on 52 with his team 159-1, pushed a single through the off side to record his 13th Test hundred soon after lunch.

The opener will return for the final session unbeaten on 124 along with his captain Shubman Gill, who had scored 36 not out from 40 deliveries.

Devdutt Padikkal (80) was the only Indian batter to fall in the first two sessions, paceman Kyle Jamieson making the breakthrough with the second new ball.

Padikkal, who had reached the half-century mark for the fourth time in his five Tests and was targeting his third century, was beaten by a fine delivery that straightened and rattled the top of the off stump.

Rahul and Padikkal put on 165 in their second-wicket stand.

The Basin Reserve pitch offered little for the bowlers on a bright, sunny day in the New Zealand capital and seamer Jacob Duffy reached the break with unenviable figures of 0-123 from his 22 overs.

It was quite a contrast with Thursday's first two sessions when Jasprit Bumrah and the other Indian seamers exploited a grassy surface to reduce New Zealand to 70-5.

Henry Nicholls, who scored 175 not out, and Glenn Phillips (118) rescued the New Zealand innings with a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket and the hosts posted a tally of 368.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

The second and final Test starts in Christchurch on Friday.