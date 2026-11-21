East West University (EWU) and the Bangladesh English Language Teachers Association (BELTA) have jointly organised the 12th BELTA International Conference 2026 at the university's campus in Dhaka's Aftabnagar.

Around 650 scholars, researchers, educators and language practitioners from 13 countries across four continents attended the two-day event, which ended on Saturday, according to an EWU media statement.

The British Council and the US Embassy in Dhaka partnered with the organisers for the conference.

Titled “English Language Education in a Fractured World: Posthumanist Perspectives and Practices”, the conference explored how global conflicts, technological change, artificial intelligence, ecological challenges and widening inequalities are affecting English language education.

The inaugural session at the university's Manzur Elahi Auditorium was chaired by Prof Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson of the EWU Board of Trustees, with University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Mamun Ahmed attending as chief guest.

EWU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof M Ashik Mosaddik, British Council Bangladesh Country Director Stephen Forbes and US Embassy Dhaka Director for Public Engagement Scott Hartmann attended as special guests.

BELTA President and Dhaka University English Professor Ahmed Bashir and EWU English Department Chairperson and Associate Professor Akhter Jahan served as the conference convenors.

The event featured three keynote speakers: Jason Anderson of the University of Warwick in the UK, Molly McHarg, an English language specialist at the US Department of State, and Obaidul Hamid of the University of Queensland in Australia.

The two-day programme also featured plenary and special sessions, parallel paper presentations, workshops, colloquia, panel discussions and student poster presentations.