Lionel Messi, Inter Miami chase No. 2 seed against Charlotte FC

Oct 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) dribbles the ball against FC Cincinnati forward Gerardo Valenzuela (22) during the second half at Nu Stadium. Reuters

Oct 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) dribbles the ball against FC Cincinnati forward Gerardo Valenzuela (22) during the second half at Nu Stadium. Reuters

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference in Sunday's season finale against visiting Charlotte FC, which are also jostling for playoff position.

Miami (16-6-11, 59 points) moved ahead of the Revolution into second place with a 2-1 road victory over New England on Sunday.

Messi decided the contest in the 83rd minute with his MLS-leading 26th goal. But Venezuelan attacker Telasco Segovia was a key inclusion in manager Kily Gonzalez's lineup, contributing two assists in his first start since sustaining a quadriceps strain in mid-September.

"Honestly, I'm very happy," Segovia said through an interpreter. "I had been waiting for my opportunity, and thank God I was able to make the most of it. But it doesn't end here. The most important stage of the season is coming up. I also want to finish with a great performance on Sunday and then focus on what's ahead, which is the playoffs."

Miami will secure second place with a victory, a draw if New England fails to win at Orlando City, or a loss if the Revolution also lose. After winning just once in MLS play in August and September, the Herons have won four of their past six league matches.

Charlotte (15-10-8, 53 points) can overtake the Chicago Fire for the No. 4 seed and secure home-field advantage in its first-round, best-of-three playoff series following the international break.

Charlotte needs a victory over Miami and a Chicago draw or loss against Columbus to secure the No. 4 seed. While that might give manager Dean Smith's side more freedom to chase goals, he knows they cannot do so recklessly.

"No, not play freely, because the players they've got in their team are very good players, one who's the best in the world," Smith said of Miami. "And we have to make sure defensively we're good, we're focused. We can't play with freedom, but we can play with an attacking intent. I think that's important."

Charlotte has done that well enough recently, defeating Montreal and Orlando 4-0 at home in its last two matches. Against Montreal, Idan Toklomati scored his team-leading 15th goal and Liel Abada recorded a hat trick. Four different players found the net as The Crown pulled away late against Orlando.