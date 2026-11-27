Hotel manager hacked to death, two others injured in Dhaka's Wari

A hotel manager has been killed and two others, including the general manager, injured after two men entered their establishment in Dhaka's Wari and indiscriminately attacked staff with sharp weapons.

The incident occurred around 2am on Friday at the Osmani International Hotel near the Joy Kali Temple in Wari.

Naimur Rahman, 26, died in the attack, while the hotel's General Manager Abdur Razzaq, 50, and employee Hasan, 26, were wounded.

Wari Police Station Sub-Inspector Al Amin Mia said two men entered the hotel around 2am and repeatedly hacked Naimur.

Razzaq and Hasan rushed to his aid after hearing his screams but were also attacked and wounded.

The three were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Naimur dead.

Al Amin said police suspect the attack stemmed from a dispute over poultry traders setting up stalls in front of the hotel.

Preliminary information suggests that a poultry trader and his son were involved in the attack, he added.

The police official said Razzaq suffered serious wounds to his back, while Hasan sustained stab wounds to his abdomen.

After receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the two were transferred to a hospital in Shyamoli.