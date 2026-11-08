November 08, 2026

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Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons

Messi scored a league-high 26 goals across 31 matches, while FC Dallas forward Petar Musa followed with 22 goals

Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons
FILE PHOTO: Major League Soccer - Inter Miami CF v Austin FC - Nu Stadium, Miami, Florida, US - Apr 4, 2026 Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal later disallowed REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 09:29 AM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 09:29 AM

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi became the first to win MLS' Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, the league said on Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

Messi scored a league-high 26 goals across 31 matches, while FC Dallas forward Petar Musa followed with 22 goals and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge recorded 21.

He had 29 goals the previous season, becoming the second in league history to score at least 25 times in back-to-back years.

The 39-year-old Argentine retired from international football earlier this year after 21 years but signed a contract extension with the MLS club through 2028 in October.

The MLS Cup Playoffs begin on Nov 19. Inter Miami finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference.

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