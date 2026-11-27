Bangladesh has made sweeping gains in education over more than three decades, with girls outpacing boys, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Its Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report 2026, released at its Paris headquarters in March, shows primary completion rising from 34 percent in 1990 to 90 percent in 2024, though upper secondary stands at only 38 percent.

Titled "Access and Equity: Countdown to 2030", the report says the world will miss the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) target of education for all by 2030, but Bangladesh has expanded primary and secondary schooling impressively.

UNESCO credits the spread of schooling, fewer child marriages, falling birth rates and more women in work.

Primary and Lower Secondary Progress

The primary education completion rate rose from 34 percent in 1990 to 90 percent in 2024. The lower secondary rate also climbed, from 23 percent to 74 percent over the same period.

The pace of improvement in primary completion has slowed:

• 2.2 percentage points a year in the 1990s

• 1.5 percentage points a year between 2000 and 2015

• 1.3 percentage points a year since 2015

Lower secondary completion grew by 1.3 percentage points annually in the 1990s, 1.6 points between 2000 and 2015 and 1.7 points since 2015.

Higher Secondary Education Still Lags

Bangladesh's progress in higher secondary education was slower than the South Asian average in earlier decades. Its rate of improvement was 40 percent of the regional average in the 1990s and 60 percent between 2000 and 2015.

Since 2015, however, the country has moved ahead of the regional pace.

Despite that improvement, the higher secondary completion rate stood at around 38 percent in 2024, compared with 57 percent across South Asia.

The share of young people of higher secondary age who were out of school fell by two-thirds between 2005 and 2023, dropping below the regional average of 53 percent.

Citing data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS), the report says the dropout rate among students enrolled in grades 11 and 12 fell from 42 percent in 2009 to 21 percent in 2023.

Girls Make Greater Gains

In 2024, only 4 percent of girls of lower secondary age were out of school, compared with 15 percent of boys.

At higher secondary level, the gap between girls and boys has widened in recent years. Administrative data for 2024 show the share of boys out of school was 8 percentage points higher than that of girls. A household survey-based model puts the gap at 10 percentage points.

Women's Changing Socioeconomic Status

UNESCO links the gains to changes in women's social and economic status, including falling child marriage rates, lower fertility and greater participation in the workforce.

According to the 2022 Demographic and Health Survey, more than 60 percent of women aged 40 to 64 had married before turning 18.

The rate fell to 39 percent among women aged 18 to 24, declining by around 1 percentage point annually across younger generations.

The average fertility rate fell from 6.7 children per woman in 1975 to 2.2 in 2015.

Women's participation in the labour force rose by 0.6 percentage points annually from 1990, reaching 44 percent in 2023. That was higher than India's rate of around 30 percent and Pakistan's.

The growth of the export-oriented garment industry has encouraged girls to delay marriage and continue studying in pursuit of employment. However, the availability of factory jobs has had a slight negative impact on school enrolment among girls aged 17 and 18, the report says.

Govt Initiatives, Concerns Over Quality

The report credits the Female Secondary School Assistance Programme, launched in 1994, and the Reaching Out-of-School Children project, introduced with World Bank support in 2005 and 2013, with helping expand access to education.

Between 2002 and 2022, the number of technical and vocational institutions rose from 1,600 to nearly 8,000.

Student enrolment increased tenfold to 1.3 million, with boys making up three-quarters of the total.

The report also points to concerns that efforts to reduce dropout rates by making public examinations easier have come at the expense of education quality.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) pass rate rose from 48 percent in 2004 to 93 percent in 2014. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the higher secondary pass rate reached 95 percent in 2021 after examinations were held under a shortened syllabus.

Citing media reports, UNESCO says more than 90 percent of students who secure the highest GPA-5 grade in higher secondary examinations fail university admission tests.

Global Education Outlook

Worldwide, progress in reducing the number of out-of-school children has stalled since 2015.

In 2024, around 273 million children and young people of primary to higher secondary age were out of school, equivalent to one in six. The figure was 3 percent higher than in 2015.

If current trends continue, the global higher secondary completion rate will not reach 95 percent until 2105, UNESCO warns.