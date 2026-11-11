Madrasa teacher sentenced to death for rape of 11-year-old student in Netrokona

A Netrokona tribunal has sentenced a madrasa teacher to death for the rape of an 11-year-old student in Madan Upazila.

Netrokona Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdus Salam delivered the verdict in the presence of the suspects on Wednesday afternoon, said Public Prosecutor Nurul Kabir Rubel.

The death row convict is Aman Ullah Mahmudi alias “Sagar Huzur”, who ran a women’s Qawmi madrasa.

The court has also acquitted Mahmudi’s brother Maimun, aka Mamun Mia, in the case.

The case states that Mahmudi established a women's Qawmi Madrasa about four years ago. After the separation of the child's parents, she was staying at her maternal grandparents’ house and studying at the madrasa. Her mother worked as a house aide in Sylhet to provide for the family.

On Apr 18, a doctor examined the child at a clinic in the Madan Municipality and declared her pregnant. Later, on Apr 23, her mother filed a case against madrasa teacher Mahmudi.

On May 6, Sagar was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion from Gouripur Upazila of Mymensingh. The next day, the court sent remanded him for three days for questioning in police custody. After the remand, the court ordered his DNA test based on the application of the investigation officer.

On May 12, in consideration of the child’s future and safety, she was sent to a safe home under the Department of Social Services in Sylhet by court order. There, she gave birth to a baby girl on Jul 2.

The police petitioned the court on Jul 9 for a DNA test of the newborn. Later, on the court's orders, the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) collected samples of the newborn at the safe home in Sylhet on Jul 28.

Regarding the CID report, then public prosecutor (PP) Nurul Kabir Rubel told reporters: "The report found the DNA profile of the 11-year-old child's newborn matched that of accused madrasa teacher Aman Ullah Mahmudi alias Sagar. This means that it has been proven that the accused Aman Ullah Mahmudi alias Sagar is the 'biological father' of the daughter of the 11-year-old child."

On Aug 27, police filed a chargesheet in court against Mahmdui and his brother Mamun.