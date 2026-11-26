Students announce another shutdown from Thursday following a discussion meeting at CUET's Central Shaheed Minar on Wednesday night

Students announce another shutdown from Thursday following a discussion meeting at CUET's Central Shaheed Minar on Wednesday night

Students of the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have announced another “complete shutdown” programme as the dispute over the appointment of a new vice-chancellor remains unresolved.

All academic and administrative activities across every academic year at the university will remain suspended during the shutdown, the students said.

A discussion involving students from all academic years was held on Wednesday night to discuss intensifying and escalating the ongoing protests.

Following the meeting, held on the premises of the university’s Central Shaheed Minar, protesting students announced the programme.

After the meeting, students brought out a procession at 2am on Thursday. The procession started from the Central Shaheed Minar premises, paraded through various campus roads and ended at the Swadhinata Chattar.

A protesting student said students were participating spontaneously in the ongoing movement at CUET for the past two months, but no effective steps had been taken to resolve the crisis.

“Therefore, with the consent of students from all batches, we are announcing a complete shutdown from Thursday until a permanent solution to the crisis is reached,” the student said.

As part of the shutdown programme, students will hold a protest and sit-in at the Chattogram Centre of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), at 2pm on Thursday.

On Sept 21, ProfDr Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem was removed as CUET vice-chancellor and Prof Sheikh Shariful Alam was appointed as his successor.

The students launched a shutdown the following day, demanding the reinstatement of the former vice-chancellor.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed vice-chancellor, Shariful joined the university online on Sept 24. Teachers later joined the movement by launching a work abstention programme.

He was blockaded when he went to the campus and law enforcers had to secure his exit.

After a 36-day suspension of academic activities in the face of protests, students expressed their willingness to return to classes, prompting teachers to withdraw their work abstention as well. Academic activities resumed on Oct 28.

However, with the dispute still unresolved, students have announced another shutdown nearly a month after academic activities resumed.