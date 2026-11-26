‘49 from Awami League’ among nearly 500 arrested in Dhaka

Police have arrested 499 people in Dhaka over the past 24 hours, including 49 alleged leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said on Thursday that 52 cases had also been filed during the period.

The DMP says that the arrests were made by law enforcers from different police stations across the capital.

Of the arrests, the most were made in the Mirpur Division with 139. Another 79 were arrested in Wari, 66 in Tejgaon, 59 in Lalbagh, 45 in Motijheel, 44 in Gulshan, 42 in Uttara, and 23 in Ramna. The DMP’s Detective Branch also arrested two people.

A revolver, a machete, four crude bombs, seven bomb parts, 1,307 yaba pills, 4.55kg of marijuana, a sewing wrench, seven mobile phones and Tk 32,900 in cash were seized in the operation.

In addition, a victim was rescued, police said.

Legal action against the arrested is being processed, the DMP said.