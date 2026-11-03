Mirza Faisal Amin, Aliza Zaman sworn in as MPs in presence of PM

Two newly elected members of the 13th Parliament, Mirza Faisal Amin and Aliza Zaman, have taken oath in the presence of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad administered the oath to them at his office in parliament at noon on Tuesday.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed was also present at the swearing-in ceremony, which was conducted by Parliament Secretariat Secretary Md Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan.

According to a media statement from the Parliament Secretariat, the two MPs signed the oath book in the parliamentary secretary's office after taking their oaths, in keeping with tradition.

The deputy speaker, chief whip, other whips, lawmakers and relevant officials of the Parliament Secretariat were also present at the ceremony.

Under the Third Schedule of Article 148 of the Constitution and Rule 5 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament, the speaker administers the oath to newly elected members of parliament.

Mirza Faisal Amin, the BNP candidate for Thakurgaon-1, won the by-election held on Oct 29 with 227,917 votes, contesting with the party's paddy sheaf symbol. His nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Delawar Hossain, bagged 96,513 votes.

The Election Commission declared Mirza Faisal the winner and published the gazette notification on Oct 31.

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had been elected from Thakurgaon-1 in the February election. The seat fell vacant after he was sworn in as president. Mirza Faisal Amin is his brother.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Monday declared BNP's Aliza Zaman elected unopposed from reserved women's seat-23.

The seat had fallen vacant after its previous MP, Ferdousi Ahmed Mishti, resigned on Oct 1. Allegations had surfaced over her involvement in an attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Dhaka's Mirpur.

Following her resignation, the seat was declared vacant, and the Election Commission announced the by-election schedule on Oct 12.

Aliza submitted her nomination paper on Oct 26 as the BNP-nominated candidate. As she was the only valid candidate, she was declared elected on Monday after the deadline for withdrawal of candidature expired.