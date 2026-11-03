Hasina may try to spark unrest as long as she lives, says advisor Zahed

Attempts to create instability in Bangladesh may continue for as long as ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina remains alive, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Information and Broadcasting Zahed Ur Rahman has warned.

His remarks came in response to questions from journalists at a regular briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday, amid protests involving garment workers.

He said the government would “resist” all attempts to create instability.

Asked whether the protests and violence over the garment workers’ demands were linked to Hasina’s possible return to Bangladesh, Zahed said: “We do not believe the Bangladesh Awami League can do anything as a political party. But since they have money looted from the country, they may spend it to carry out sabotage in one form or another somewhere.

“Since the home minister has said he was information on this, there could be a link. But that does not mean this is happening to pave the way for her return in December. The government does not believe that to be the case.”

Zahed said attempts to create instability could happen not only now but at any other point.

Referring to Hasina and the violence, he recalled her reaction following the 1991 general election.

“Let me put it this way. In 1991, she thought they would form the government, but she lost. She herself lost two of the three seats she contested.”

“On the first day in parliament, she said she would not let that government stay in peace for even a single day. Didn't she? This was a government elected through a democratic election in which she had participated and won some seats. Yet she made that statement about the government.”

Speaking about Hasina's political mindset, Zahed said, “Her mentality at that time — Hasina was less of a monster in 1991 than she is now. But even then, she made that statement. And now, after having to flee with thousands, even hundreds of thousands, of people, she is not going to let us live in peace. She will try (to create unrest).”

“But we believe these attempts will not be limited to current time. Let me repeat, it is not just about December. We believe she will continue trying (to create unrest) as long as she remains alive, and we will resist those attempts.”

Responding to a question about the wage board for garment workers, Zahed said wage reviews had previously taken place every five years.

“The wage board was revised once in 2023. There was no provision for another revision in 2026. Revisions took place in 2006, 2010, 2013, 2018 and 2023,” he said.