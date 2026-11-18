Bangladesh has secured an increased quota for next year's Hajj, with registration for the additional slots and unused government-managed places extended until Nov 22.

The religious affairs ministry announced the extension in a notice, following approval from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Registration for the 2027 Hajj closed on Sept 26. Bangladesh had an allocation of 78,500 pilgrims for next year.

The ministry said registration would stop as soon as the additional and unused government-managed slots were filled.

Pilgrims who completed preliminary registration must pay the remaining amount for their selected packages by Dec 10.