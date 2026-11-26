SP Kalam arrested over killing of Chhatra Dal leader Jony in ‘crossfire’

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abul Kalam Azad has been arrested in a crimes against humanity case over the alleged killing of former Khilgaon Thana Chhatra Dal general secretary Nuruzzaman Jony in a staged “gunfight”.

Officers from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) apprehended him on Wednesday at the In-Service Training Centre in Gazipur.

DB chief Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com, “We picked him up following a requisition from the International Crimes Tribunal. He will be handed over to the tribunal.

“He stands accused of killing Khilgaon Thana Chhatra Dal leader Jony in crossfire. He has been arrested in connection with that case.”

Azad, an officer of the 25th BCS batch (police) from Jhalakathi district, had been serving at the In-Service Training Centre in Gazipur.

According to the case statement, police picked Jony up from outside Dhaka Central Jail on Feb 19, 2015, along with another Chhatra Dal leader, identified only as Mohiuddin.

Around 3:30am that night, Jony was allegedly killed at the Khilgaon playground in a “staged gunfight”.

In September 2024, Jony’s father Yakub Ali filed a case at Khilgaon Police Station over the incident, naming 62 people as suspects.