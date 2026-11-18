Chittagong University’s 60th anniversary has been overshadowed by a confrontation between its Islami Chhatra Shibir and Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal units.

An exchange of words turned into pushing and scuffling at the playground on Wednesday, prompting proctorial team members to separate the groups.

Shibir claimed two activists were injured; the university proctor said nobody was hurt.

The celebrations began at 10:30am with a procession from the Shaheed Minar, passing the Faculty of Social Sciences and Security Office intersection before ending at the playground.

The event included cake-cutting, religious readings, the national anthem and a minute’s silence.

Shibir activists arrived with a procession, prompting objections from Chhatra Dal leaders. The sides traded accusations over who provoked the clash.

Chhatra Dal General Secretary Abdullah Al Noman said they had expected a reunion with former students, not a procession that could disrupt the festivities.

Senior Joint Secretary General Mohammad Yasin alleged Shibir activists advanced with schoolchildren and “provocative slogans”, prompting Chhatra Dal members to intervene.

Shibir President Ibrahim Roni said he had assured Chhatra Dal that his activists would not enter the venue, calling for both groups to hold their programmes peacefully.

Shibir’s International Affairs Secretary Said Bin Habib said two activists were injured and taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Proctor Mohammad Kamrul Hossain called the incident minor, saying tensions eased after mediation.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin joined online, discussing research and development.