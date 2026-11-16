November 16, 2026

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Four Jagannath University officials beaten, handed to proctor over ‘Awami League ties’

The student leader alleged they had spent days misbehaving, mistaking the group’s tolerance for weakness in recent days

Four Jagannath University officials beaten, handed to proctor over ‘Awami League ties’

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 06:40 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 06:40 PM

Four Jagannath University officials have been beaten by Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal activists over alleged links to the Awami League, then handed over to the proctor’s office.

The activists searched departments and offices from Monday noon.

Those identified were Himadri Shekhar Mondal, deputy director of planning, development and works; Sanjay Kumar Pal, deputy director of finance and accounts; and Md Junaed, assistant director of film and television. The fourth official’s identity was not known.

Chhatra Dal’s university unit Convenor Mehedi Hasan Himel said, “Even after the Awami League was banned [from political activities], we have tried to maintain a peaceful environment on campus. But they mistook our tolerance for weakness.”

He claimed former Chhatra League members among university staff had financed recent crimes.

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Proctor Prof Nasir Ahmad said the officials’ phones had been seized and they had been asked to submit specific allegations. The university would examine these before taking administrative or legal action, he said.

He denied student groups had been authorised to identify staff linked to the banned party, saying a university probe had received no written complaints.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Rais Uddin said the university had sought to protect staff with differing views, but linked Monday’s incident to recent violence, including a crude-bomb blast on campus.

Chhatra Dal had submitted a memorandum on Monday demanding action against former and current Chhatra League members and staff appointed for political reasons.

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