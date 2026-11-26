Shakhawat Moon, 2 others beaten up and handed over to police by Chhatra Dal

A group of Chhatra Dal leaders and activists have beaten and handed three people over to police, including KM Shakhawat Moon, former deputy press secretary to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Ilias Hossain, former deputy commissioner (DC) of Chattogram.

They were detained and beaten by the group in Dhaka's Lalmatia on Wednesday night before being handed over to the police at Mohammadpur Police Station. Several videos of the incident have since circulated on social media.

The third person detained alongside them was lawyer Sufi Md Al Mamun.

In one of the circulating videos, several people can be seen surrounding Moon and questioning him. Meanwhile, slogans of “Catch the League members one by one” could be heard from people standing around him.

One person asked Moon, “What is your next plan for sabotage?”

In response, Moon said, “I am currently in an officer on special duty (OSD) position.”

At that point, a man slapped Moon across the face. He was later seen standing with his hand on his cheek. At one stage, he was also forced to hold his ears as a form of humiliation.

Another video shows Ilias, the former DC of Chattogram, being beaten even after he had been placed inside a police van. Some people present at the scene could be heard saying, “Come on, don't hit him.”

The videos also indicated the presence of leaders and activists from the Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi units of Chhatra Dal.

Mohammadpur Police Station chief Abdul Halim said several Chhatra Dal activists had detained the three individuals and informed the police. Police subsequently brought them to the station.

Police official Halim said they had apparently been sitting at a restaurant. He added that the police were examining what kind of legal action could be taken against them.

Moon also faces a case related to the July Uprising.