PROGGA urges swift finalisation of packaged food warning label rules

Research and advocacy organisation PROGGA has urged the government to urgently finalise regulations that require warning labels on packaged foods high in salt, sugar, and saturated fats to help consumers make healthier choices and curb diet-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In a statement shared at a webinar on Wednesday, the organisation warned that the draft Safe Food (Packaged Food Labelling) Regulations, 2026, remains with the Ministry of Food amid pressure from domestic and foreign food industry stakeholders.

The webinar, titled “Front-of-Pack Warning Labels on Ultra-Processed Foods: Progress, Barriers, and the Way Forward”, was organised by PROGGA, with support from the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), ahead of World Food Day on Oct 16.

It was held with the theme “Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow”.

According to PROGGA, ultra-processed food consumption is rising among people of all ages, including children and adolescents.

Research shows that 97 percent of people in Bangladesh consume such foods at least once a week, the organisation said.

PROGGA said nutrition tables on the backs of food packages are often too complex for consumers to understand, while clear warning labels on the front could help them identify products with excessive levels of unhealthy ingredients.

The organisation said food industry stakeholders had sought changes to the draft, including making labelling voluntary instead of mandatory, extending implementation deadlines, exempting small packages, and adopting less visible label designs, citing international trade agreements.

Prof Mohammad Shoeb, a member of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), said: “The draft regulation is currently with the Ministry of Food.

“We have already responded to different queries from the World Trade Organization (WTO) through the Ministry of Commerce and are also discussing with business associations on the matter. We hope the regulation will be gazetted soon.”

Mohammad Mushtuq Husain, a public health expert and former chief scientific officer at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said: “NCDs account for nearly 71 percent of total deaths in the country, with unhealthy diets being a major contributor.

“Mandatory FOPL will significantly help tackle diet-related NCDs. The proposed regulations must therefore be finalised without delay and free from food industry interference.”

BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health Associate Scientist Abu Ahmed Shamim said, “Warning-based FOPL is the most effective approach to give consumers a clear understanding of the nutritional quality and potential health risks of ultra-processed packaged foods.”

The webinar also featured Samina Israt, programme officer for diet-related risk factors at the World Health Organization, and Aminul Islam Sujon, a consultant at Vital Strategies.

PROGGA Executive Director ABM Zubair chaired the webinar, moderated by Coordinator Mashiat Abedin. Programme Officer Shabnam Mostofa delivered the keynote presentation.

Representatives of civil society organisations, NGOs, youth groups, journalists, and professionals from different sectors also attended.