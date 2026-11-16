England end Spain's long unbeaten run, Italy crash out of Nations League

UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Spain v England - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - Nov 15, 2026 England's Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Spain v England - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - Nov 15, 2026 England's Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England ended world champions Spain's record unbeaten run with a 3-2 win in Madrid to top their Nations League group, but Italy's hopes of joining them in next year's quarter-finals were dashed as they lost 4-1 in Belgium on Sunday.

Captain Harry Kane's penalty shortly before the interval and second-half goals by Ezri Konsa and Ben White meant England became the first team to beat Spain in regulation or extra time since Colombia in March 2024, although their run of 43 games without defeat included a penalty shootout loss to Portugal.

Spain finally came alive after England's Elliot Anderson conceded a penalty for hauling back Lamine Yamal and was sent off in the 63rd minute, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to reduce the arrears from the spot.

Substitute Nico Williams then made it 3-2 but England survived a late siege to secure a statement victory.

England lost the reverse fixture 3-2 at home to Spain at Wembley but their impressive away win in the Metropolitano Stadium means both teams end on 15 points in Group A3, with Thomas Tuchel's England topping the standings on goal difference.

Spain could have few complaints as they were second best for much of the game although they also progress to the quarter-finals as runners-up.

"We knew we were going to beat them tonight. The message from the manager after the Croatia game has been so positive," England midfielder Declan Rice said.

"The first 10 minutes was the best we've played. Pressure, pressure. It's a massive win."

Italy Crash Out in Brussels

Italy went into their clash in Brussels top of Group A1 after their 3-1 win against France on Thursday but came crashing back to earth as they were comfortably beaten by Belgium.

Francesco Pio Esposito gave Italy an early lead but their joy was short-lived as Belgium scored three times before the interval through Maxim De Cuyper, Nathan Ngoy and Jeremy Doku.

Diego Moreira added a fourth for Belgium after the break.

France beat Turkey 2-1 in Bordeaux thanks to an own goal by Emirhan Topcu and an effort by Eli Junior Kroupi, meaning they won the group with 13 points, ahead of Belgium who ended on 12.

Italy, on 10 points, missed out.

The other match in Group A3 saw Croatia beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

England's 10th successive away victory was arguably their best result under Tuchel's reign.

They dominated the first half against strangely lacklustre opponents and got their noses in front when Ballon d'Or winner Kane was brought down in the penalty area by Pau Cubarsi and then calmly dispatched his kick past Unai Simon for his 93rd goal for his country.

Konsa was completely unmarked to head England's second in the 53rd minute from Rice's corner and when Arsenal team mate White fired a low shot past Simon to make it 3-0 four minutes later, the visitors were in dreamland.

Everything changed though when Oyarzabal beat James Trafford from the penalty spot after Anderson's rash decision.

Yamal set up Williams in the 75th minute and England were forced to defend desperately late on with Trafford making a stunning double save to keep his side in front.

The draw for the Nations League quarter-finals takes place next week but Italy will not be in it.

Manager Roberto Mancini had no complaints though as his side collapsed against Belgium despite taking the lead.

"They were the better side; we struggled too much physically and in one-on-one situations. Despite a good start, they were simply better," Mancini said.

"We paid a physical price,—we were clearly feeling some fatigue from the match against France."

The quarter-final line-up will be confirmed after Group A2 concludes on Monday with Germany needing to beat the Netherlands in Berlin while Greece, who are second, face Serbia.

In Group A4, which concludes on Tuesday, Portugal have qualified with runners-up spot between Denmark and Norway who face each other in Copenhagen.