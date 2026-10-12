October 12, 2026

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Firefighters struggle to contain Chawkbazar market fire amid access and water shortages

The blaze began at a shop on the market’s sixth floor, with the cause and extent of damage still unknown

Firefighters struggle to contain Chawkbazar market fire amid access and water shortages

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Oct 2026, 07:07 PM

Updated : 12 Oct 2026, 10:00 PM

A fire at Chawkbazar’s Manzur Khan Plaza has remained out of control more than four hours after breaking out, with nine fire service units battling the flames.

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Shahjahan Hossain, duty officer at the Fire Service control room, said around 9pm on Monday that the number of units had been increased to nine as firefighters struggled to bring the fire under control.

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“Narrow lanes are preventing our large vehicles from entering. Heavy smoke and a shortage of water are making it difficult to control the fire,” he added.

Hossain added that more units could be deployed if necessary.

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Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Officer Talha Bin Jasim said the service received a report of the fire at 5:04pm. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:22pm and began operations, he said.

The fire broke out at a shop on the market’s sixth floor, according to Jasim. Three Fire Service units initially responded, with the number gradually increased to nine.

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Fire Service officials could not immediately determine the cause of the blaze or assess the damage.

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