Bike used in Tiger Shroff shooting recovered, two detained

Mumbai police have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by three assailants who opened fire on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and detained two people for questioning over the attack.

The motorcycle was found abandoned near Andheri Railway Station, according to police sources, Hindustan Times reports.

Investigators traced the vehicle after reviewing CCTV footage from the scene of the shooting and surrounding areas. The footage led police towards DN Nagar in Andheri West before the motorcycle was recovered near the railway station.

Police have seized the vehicle as part of the investigation.

CCTV footage also showed the suspected attackers heading towards Andheri Railway Station after abandoning the motorcycle and boarding a train to flee, the sources said.

Investigators are now examining footage from the station and using facial recognition technology in an effort to identify and track the suspects.

Shroff Seen with Bandages First Time After Shooting

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff at his home on Sunday following the shooting.

Videos and photographs of the meeting showed the actor shirtless, sitting on a sofa beside Shinde with bandages visible on his chest and left arm.

Sources at Nanavati Hospital said Shroff's driver suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand and may require surgery. Shroff sustained minor abrasions and was discharged after receiving medical attention.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from inside the residence of Tiger Shroff as Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde arrived to visit him following an incident of firing at his car, injuring his driver The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police (Visuals source: Shivsena PR) — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Shinde described the attack as “deeply concerning” and said he had spoken to Shroff and the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

He said police had formed several teams to identify and arrest those behind the attack and that the government would not tolerate attempts by criminal gangs to spread fear in Mumbai.

The Attack on Tiger Shroff

The shooting took place around 8pm on Sunday as Shroff was leaving Pushpa Park after playing football.

Five rounds were fired during the attack, leaving Shroff's driver and an autorickshaw driver with gunshot wounds. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

After the shooting, Shroff switched seats with his injured driver and drove him to hospital.

Police said 15 teams had been formed to investigate the attack from different angles.

Shortly after the shooting, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, identified as Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack in posts circulated on social media.

In the posts, they allegedly threatened people in the Mumbai film industry who worked with actor Salman Khan.

Police have not independently confirmed the authenticity of the claims or established the gang's involvement in the attack.