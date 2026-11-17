Two pedestrians have been killed after being hit by a truck while walking along a highway amid dense fog in the Hatikumrul area of Sirajganj early on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 6:30am in the Dhopakandi area of the Hatikumrul Highway, said Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Thandu Mia, 60, a farmer from Dhopakandi, and Abdul Alim Sheikh, 40, a deed writer from the same area.

Citing witnesses, Mahbubur said the two men had gone for a walk after Fajr prayers. While they were walking along the highway, a stone-laden truck heading from Dhaka to the north of the country ran over them and sped away.

Both men died on the spot.

The police officer said efforts are under way to identify the truck. The bodies have been handed over to the families.

Meanwhile, locals said the fog had yet to clear from the highway at 10am.