Sirajganj village eyes sanctuary status as nesting Asian openbills draw visitors

As dawn breaks, the openbills spread their wings—some set off to forage, others wing back to their nests. Branches around the pond come alive with chattering chicks and beating wings.

People from across the district make a daily beeline to catch the sight in Ulipur village of Sirajganj’s Tarash Upazila, now known locally as the "bird village". The village sits about 3km south of the Upazila headquarters, on the eastern edge of Chalan Beel.

Locals say the village has grown up around a pond spanning roughly 13.4 hectares (3,300 decimals).

Over the past few years, hundreds of Asian openbills have nested in banyan and other trees along its banks.

Upazila administrator (UNO) said planning had begun to turn the site into a bird sanctuary.

Besides openbills, the village hosts lesser whistling ducks, night herons, teal, coots and other waterfowl.

The fields around it are dotted with waterhens, gulls, egrets, cormorants, ruddy shelducks, snipes, kingfishers and sarus cranes, along with many birds nobody can put a name to.

Under the pond-side trees, the colony is hard to miss. Some birds peck at tender leaves, others sit guarding their chicks and feeding them, and a few hop from branch to branch. Standing beneath, one sees bird after bird sweep overhead.

Tafiz Uddin, a resident, recalled that a small number of openbills arrived three or four years ago and began nesting. “Eggs hatch every year, so the flock has multiplied several times over. People now come from all over to see them.”

Ranga Sarkar, a young villager, said nobody in Ulipur harassed or hunted the birds. “The administration has also warned villagers to keep them safe.”

Sajib Sarkar, from the same village, said birds lived in the trees around every home. “It’s lovely to watch them day and night. People come from far away to take photos and videos. It would be good if the government did more to protect them.”

Abul Kalam, a land office employee, said he spent 10 to 15 minutes watching the birds on his daily commute. “Birds play a vital role in keeping the environment in balance, so everyone should love them.”

Visitor Farhad Hossain said he had never seen so many openbills in one place. The sight had left him spellbound, and he planned to post the photos and videos he shot on Facebook.

Mamun Biswas, chairman of the bird conservation group The Bird Safety House, identified the birds as Asian openbills, a protected species.

“Ample food and a safe environment mean they are not only living here but breeding too. The tall trees serve as a secure habitat, so they should not be felled,” he said.

Abdullah Al Mahmud, assistant professor of zoology at Sirajganj Government College, explained that fish, crabs, frogs and other aquatic creatures made up the openbill’s staple diet. The species is also found across South and Southeast Asia.

“Given the right weather, enough food and a safe setting, openbills generally stay put. Chalan Beel has plenty of food, which is why they live here,” he said.

UNO Nusrat said the birds had caught everyone’s eye.

“We have started working out how to turn the place into a sanctuary. The administration has also warned villagers against killing or hunting them,” she added.