Bangladesh has qualified for funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the country's main international development finance agency.

Prime Minister's Office spokesman Mahdi Amin announced the development at a media briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

He said the US government had informed Bangladesh of its eligibility, which could make it easier to attract American investment and create jobs in major projects involving infrastructure, energy, technology and digital transformation.

Mahdi said such financing had been suspended for years because of anti-labour policies adopted during the “long period of fascism”.

He called the eligibility a reflection of global confidence in the elected government under Tarique Rahman, and of the continuity in the government's policies over the past nine months.

Mahdi expressed hope that DFC funding would support major projects and help move the economy forward.

He added that international investors and businesspeople were already showing confidence in Bangladesh. Government ministries were working together to improve the investment climate and make the economy more prosperous and self-reliant.

The foreign ministry also welcomed the recognition, saying it reflected continued diplomatic engagement between Bangladesh and the US and marked a step towards stronger bilateral ties.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said the eligibility would help channel private-sector investment into commercially viable development projects and encourage greater involvement by US businesses.

The ministry linked the recognition to growing international confidence in Bangladesh's economic potential and the government's reforms to improve the business environment and labour standards.

The US announced the decision on Monday, seven years after the DFC was established in 2019 during Donald Trump's first presidential term.

The DFC is the US government's main agency for international investment. It supports private-sector projects in developing countries through financing, loan guarantees and equity investments, while promoting economic growth and US strategic interests.