October 16, 2026

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India's BSF hands back detained Bangladeshi policemen after border talks

The BGB says the two policemen were handed over following battalion commander-level talks at the Shashidal border

India&#039;s BSF hands back detained Bangladeshi policemen after border talks

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 03:08 PM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 03:08 PM

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has handed back two Bangladeshi policemen detained after they strayed across the border in Cumilla.

The handover followed a battalion commander-level flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the BSF at the Shashidal border in Brahmanpara Upazila on Friday afternoon, the BGB said in a statement.

The meeting between BGB's Sultanpur Battalion (60 BGB) and the BSF's 49 Battalion began near border pillar No. 2059 at 1:35pm.

The Indian side handed the two policemen over to the BGB, which transferred them to Bangladesh Police at 1:42pm.

Debidwar-Brahmanpara Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Shahin, who attended the meeting, confirmed the return of the two police personnel.

Sultanpur Battalion (60 BGB) Commander Lt Col SM Shariful Islam, Brahmanpara Police chief Faruk Hossain, and Shashidal Border Outpost (BOP) Commander Subedar Mohammad Takbir Hossain were present at the meeting.

According to officer Faruk, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Imran Hossain and Constable Rohit Dewan were on night duty in a CNG-run autorickshaw around 10:30pm on Thursday.

They launched a drive to recover drugs near border pillar 2059 at Asha Bari on the frontier of Shashidal Union in the Upazila.

When suspected drug peddlers attempted to flee upon spotting police, the officers gave chase and inadvertently crossed the border into India, Faruk said.

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