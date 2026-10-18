BSF bid to push 12 people into Bangladesh foiled by BGB at Lalmonirhat border

The Indian Border Security Force, or BSF, has allegedly attempted to forcibly push 12 people, including women and children, into Bangladesh through the border in Lalmonirhat's Patgram Upazila, but the move was thwarted by the Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB.

The 12 people are now in an open area about 100 yards inside Indian territory from the Burimari-Bamandal border.

Lt Col Md Shahinul Islam, commanding officer of the BGB's 61 Teesta Battalion, said a strong protest had been lodged over the BSF's "unwanted push-in attempt".

The BGB has also called for a flag meeting to resolve the issue through discussions, he said.

According to the BGB, BSF attempted to push two children, two women and eight men into Bangladesh near main border pillar No. 838/1 in the Burimari-Bamandal area around 3am on Saturday.

After detecting the attempt, BGB personnel immediately took u positions along the border and put up stiff resistance.

Faced with the BGB's resistance, the BSF personnel were forced to retreat.