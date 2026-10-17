BGB to oversee security at 2,727 Puja venues, including remote areas

From remote corners to the border belt, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is stepping up vigilance ahead of Durga Puja, with 2,727 festival venues under its watch, Dhaka Divisional Sector Commander Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed has said.

He shared the development on Saturday after visiting Kripamoyee Kali Temple in Gazipur.

Col Mohiuddin said 1,425 temples within 8km of the border, 119 within 3km of BGB battalion headquarters and 183 in remote areas were under special surveillance.

The force has also established 18 base camps for the Hindu festival.

BGB is conducting regular patrols and intelligence surveillance while coordinating with local administration, police and Puja celebration committees to ensure security, he said.

Urging people not to pay heed to rumours, the colonel called for mutual respect and communal harmony.

“Religion belongs to each individual, but festivals are for everyone. We must strengthen the bonds of mutual respect and harmony. Through collective efforts, Sharadiya Durga Puja will be peaceful and safe,” he said.

Gazipur Metropolitan Puja Celebration Committee Convenor Bappi Dey said around 127 Puja venues in the city and 374 across the district were hosting celebrations this year.

Each venue had received a government grant of 600kg of rice and Tk 30,000 from the city corporation, he said.