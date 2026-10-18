BAIRA election for 2027-2029 term rescheduled for Jan 1

The biennial election of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) for the 2027-2029 term has been rescheduled for Jan 1 next year.

The change was announced in an official notice issued by BAIRA.

Voting, originally scheduled for Jan 2, will now take place uninterrupted from 10am to 4pm on Jan 1.

The venue will be the Celebrity Hall of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

An urgent notice confirming the revised schedule was signed by BAIRA Election Board Chairman Feroj Al Mamoon and members Mohammad Hasib Sarkar and Md Humayun Kabir.

The election could not be held on time after the elected committee's term expired owing to internal and organisational complications. In view of the overall situation, the commerce ministry decided to appoint an administrator to BAIRA.

As part of that process, the government appointed Mohammad Badrul Haque, a joint secretary at the ministry, as BAIRA's new administrator in April 2026.

After taking charge, the administrator initiated the election process alongside overseeing the organisation's day-to-day administrative affairs.

Following the formation of the BAIRA Election Board, the board announced a new election roadmap and schedule.

After completing the related procedures, including candidate scrutiny and preparation of the final voter list, the voting date was rescheduled for the beginning of 2027 to form the association's new governing committee for the next term.

The Election Board hopes to complete the process in a fair and peaceful environment after all preparations are finalised.