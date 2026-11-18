The office of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) administrator Md Safiqul Islam Khan Milton has been attacked and vandalised in Mirpur. At least two to three people were injured in the incident, office officials claimed.

The attack took place at the Greater Mymensingh Samity Building in Mirpur-13 around 8:55am on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, a group of 100 to 150 people attacked the building with sticks, brickbats and other makeshift weapons.

Two videos from the scene show the glass wall in front of the building and the perimeter around the elevator broken. The attackers tried to enter the building but could not, according to office officials.

The entrance to the building was closed after the attack. BNP leaders and activists from various levels have taken up positions at the location.

Mohammad Mamun Patwary, office secretary of the administrator’s office, said intelligence sources had been informing them about a possible attack for the past week.

Under the circumstances, BNP leaders and activists had taken up positions in their respective areas under instructions of Milton, who is also the Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener, and the member secretary. These BNP activists were also in the building at the time of the incident.

Mamun said 20 to 25 men and more than a hundred women suddenly came to the office around 8:55am and attacked the people with brickbats, stones and makeshift weapons. When the situation went out of control, they were forced to leave.

Although police were informed, he alleged that law enforcers only arrived at the scene after the incident had occurred.

Mamun claimed that the attack was mainly aimed at Milton. His office was vandalised more than the others around the building. In addition, Milton's photographs in the building were also vandalised.

The office secretary also believes that the recent eviction drive to free footpaths from encroachment could also have motivated the attack.

Mirpur Division Deputy Commissioner Hasan Mohammad Naser Rikabder told bdnews24.com, "The workers took to the streets in the morning. They may have thrown brickbats and stones from there."

Earlier on Wednesday morning, police engaged in chases and counter-chases with garment workers who threw brickbats in the capital's Kafrul area.

The unrest broke out around 8:45am on Wednesday near the Lodestar Fashions and Midasia Fashions Limited factories in Mirpur-14. Police later fired around 10 stun grenades to disperse the groups.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahidul Islam of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Mirpur Division told bdnews24.com around 10:15am that the situation had returned to normal, with sufficient police presence at the scene.

Police said more than 5,000 workers are employed at the two factories. Workers from there disrupted production at nearby Jokky Garments, Vision Garments and Ideas Garments before bringing employees out of those factories.

Several local BNP activists were then accused of harassing female workers, triggering the clashes.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the trouble and tried to restore order.