DNCC demolishes illegal structures in Mirpur-1, another drive planned for the evening

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 02:43 PM
Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 02:43 PM
The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched an eviction drive to clear footpaths and remove illegal structures around the Mirpur-1 intersection in the capital, with another round of the operation scheduled for the evening.
The first phase of the drive began at 11am on Wednesday in the Mirpur-1 intersection area, led by DNCC Administrator Md Shafiqul Islam Khan.
DNCC Public Relations Officer Md Zakir Hossain said another drive would be conducted in the area at 5:30pm as a continuation of the morning’s operation.
In a statement, the DNCC said the second phase of the drive would begin from underneath the pedestrian overbridge at the Mirpur-1 intersection.
Administrator Shafiqul will be present during the operation to oversee the removal of illegal shops and structures occupying footpaths around the intersection and adjoining areas.