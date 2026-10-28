DNCC demolishes illegal structures in Mirpur-1, another drive planned for the evening

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched an eviction drive to clear footpaths and remove illegal structures around the Mirpur-1 intersection in the capital, with another round of the operation scheduled for the evening.

The first phase of the drive began at 11am on Wednesday in the Mirpur-1 intersection area, led by DNCC Administrator Md Shafiqul Islam Khan.

DNCC Public Relations Officer Md Zakir Hossain said another drive would be conducted in the area at 5:30pm as a continuation of the morning’s operation.

In a statement, the DNCC said the second phase of the drive would begin from underneath the pedestrian overbridge at the Mirpur-1 intersection.

Administrator Shafiqul will be present during the operation to oversee the removal of illegal shops and structures occupying footpaths around the intersection and adjoining areas.