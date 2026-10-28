DSCC evicts over 100 illegal Gulistan footpath shops, warns hawkers of arrest

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has evicted more than 100 illegal shops from the footpath beside the Dhaka Trade Center and Fulbaria Super Market in the capital’s Gulistan.

Hawkers who return to occupy the road and footpath face the seizure of their goods and arrest.

The three-hour drive, which ran from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday, was led by four DSCC executive magistrates and involved more than 100 city corporation workers and six platoons of police.

Payloaders and other heavy machinery razed illegal structures, and a large quantity of goods and equipment was seized.

Visiting the site, DSCC Administrator Md Abdus Salam told reporters that designated footpaths, night markets and holiday markets had been allocated for hawkers, who would only be allowed to operate in those areas.

He said the entire road from Gulistan to Sadarghat would be kept clear, with hawkers barred from setting up stalls on the main road.

The administrator said hawkers had repeatedly occupied footpaths despite several meetings with their leaders and prior warnings.

With vendors returning after eviction drives, he said, stricter legal action was now necessary, including confiscating goods and making arrests where required.

In a media statement, the city corporation said such drives would continue to ensure unhindered movement for pedestrians.