The fire that broke out at the Sattola slum in Dhaka's Mohakhali has been brought under control.

The blaze was tamed around 11:15am on Wednesday through the efforts of eight units of the Fire Service.

It may take the whole day to completely extinguish the fire and complete the damping work, firefighters said.

Fire Service Director (Operations and Maintenance) Lt Col Md Mahmudul Hasan announced the details at a press briefing near the scene. He said the first unit of the Fire Service reached the scene at 10:10am. Several more units were dispatched after taking the severity of the fire into consideration.

“The fire was brought under control at 11:15am through the combined efforts of eight units. The fire has now been tamed and it will not spread further. However, it may take a whole day to complete the complete damping and extinguishing work.”

Stating that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were not immediately apparent, Mahmudul said an investigation committee would be formed over the incident and would work to determine them after the fire is extinguished.

The area is mainly inhabited by people from lower income group, he said. Their tin sheds and semi-brick residences were damaged in the fire.

Initial estimates suggest that more than 100 families lived in the area affected by the blaze.

Asked about casualties, the Fire Service official said that no casualties had been reported so far. After the fire is extinguished, a search will be conducted across the entire area and any casualties can be confirmed.