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Tarique Rahman urges urgent action on climate financing at COP-31

The Bangladesh premier outlines five actions that can be taken to improve the situation for climate-vulnerable countries

Tarique Rahman urges urgent action on climate financing at COP-31
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman addresses the High-Level Segment of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31). Photo : PMO

Special Correspondent

from Antalya

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 03:52 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 03:52 PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has presented five urgent actions to ensure funding for climate-vulnerable countries at the United Nations climate change conference COP-31

The premier presented the proposal at a high-level session of heads of state and government at the conference hall of the Antalya Exhibition Center at noon local time on Thursday.

He said, “The world’s climate finance system is still inadequate. It does not properly address the needs and priorities of developing countries. Climate-related losses are putting a heavy burden on our economies. At the same time, rising debt payments and limited financial resources are making things even harder.”

“Climate-vulnerable countries need grants, not more loans that increase their debt. They also need reliable financial support, access to modern technology, and stronger support for adaptation. Guided by the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities, Bangladesh calls for five urgent actions:

Five Steps

# At least 50 percent of international climate finance should be allocated to adaptation based on each country’s priorities, while also supporting efforts to reduce emissions.

# Introduce debt relief measures, including “debt-for-climate” swaps and “climate-resilient debt clauses” for vulnerable countries.

# Ensure fair access to climate friendly technologies and support their transfer to developing countries.

# Speed up the shift to renewable energy through affordable finance, skills development and a fair energy transition.

# Adopt the ‘Belém-Antalya Action Mechanism’ for a just transition at COP 31, with fair financing and fair trade at its heart

Green Afforestation and Industry

The prime minister said, “We plan to plant 250 million trees in the next five years. To protect our environment, we are digging 20,000km of rivers and canals along with the Padma Barrage and Teesta Barrage Master Plans to retain water, reduce flood risks, revive wetlands, recharge groundwater.

‘‘We are restoring mangroves on reclaimed coastal land to protect communities and strengthen climate resilience.”

Tarique said, highlighting the government’s initiatives, “The Bangladesh government is encouraging green industries’, which include about 300 LEED-certified ready-made garment factories. The government is promoting eco-friendly transportation systems, including electric vehicles.”

‘‘We are promoting eco-friendly products such as jute bags. We are also creating a national framework for carbon trading.”

‘Expecting Meaningful Outcomes from COP 31’

Addressing world leaders, the prime minister said: “Bangladesh looks forward to a successful COP31. We hope this conference will deliver meaningful, balanced and ambitious results, especially for countries most vulnerable to climate change. Let us turn our commitments into action. Let us strengthen global solidarity and build a sustainable future together. I thank you all.

The premier thanked the Turkish government for hosting the COP-31 conference in Antalya and the Australian government for leading the negotiation process at the conference.

COP 31 began in Antalya on Monday, Nov 29. Tarique arrived on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He met with heads of state and government of various countries on the sidelines of the climate conference, the Antalya Leaders' Conference of World Leaders, and other events.

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