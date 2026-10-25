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Government approves ordinance making e-GP ‘relaxed’ for special solar power projects

The ordinance allows solar systems of up to 5MW on public and private building sites

Government approves ordinance making e-GP ‘relaxed’ for special solar power projects

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 01:04 AM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 01:04 AM

The government has made the electronic government procurement (e-GP) system optional for procurement related to the rapid installation of special solar power projects under the Special Solar Power Installation Ordinance, 2026.

The president signed the ordinance on Oct 19, and it took effect the same day.

The ordinance allows solar powered systems of up to 5MW on rooftops, premises, vacant land, and water bodies at public and private buildings, excluding large-scale land-based projects.

Projects will primarily follow the OPEX model, where service providers bear installation and maintenance costs, while eligible organisations may opt for the CAPEX model and own the systems.

For each project, a tripartite agreement will be executed between the customer, the service provider, and the relevant authority.

The government will establish a standard agreement template and the associated terms and conditions through an official notification.

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