Bangladesh introduces new guidelines for battery-run rickshaws

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 12:48 AM
Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 12:48 AM
The Local Government Division has issued a new set of regulations aimed at curbing the unrestricted movement of battery-powered rickshaws and restoring order to the roads.
The division under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives published a gazette notification on the development on Thursday.
According to the notice, the rules will apply to all battery-run rickshaws operating in every city corporation across Bangladesh.
The guidelines will be titled the Rules for the Operation of Battery-Run Low-Speed Three-Wheeled Rickshaws (E-Rickshaws) in City Corporation Areas, 2026.