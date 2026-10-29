Bangladesh introduces new guidelines for battery-run rickshaws

The Local Government Division has issued a new set of regulations aimed at curbing the unrestricted movement of battery-powered rickshaws and restoring order to the roads.

The division under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives published a gazette notification on the development on Thursday.

According to the notice, the rules will apply to all battery-run rickshaws operating in every city corporation across Bangladesh.

The guidelines will be titled the Rules for the Operation of Battery-Run Low-Speed Three-Wheeled Rickshaws (E-Rickshaws) in City Corporation Areas, 2026.