October 30, 2026

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Bangladesh introduces new guidelines for battery-run rickshaws

The regulations will apply to all battery-powered rickshaws plying across the country’s all city corporations

Bangladesh introduces new guidelines for battery-run rickshaws

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 12:48 AM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 12:48 AM

The Local Government Division has issued a new set of regulations aimed at curbing the unrestricted movement of battery-powered rickshaws and restoring order to the roads.

The division under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives published a gazette notification on the development on Thursday.

According to the notice, the rules will apply to all battery-run rickshaws operating in every city corporation across Bangladesh.

The guidelines will be titled the Rules for the Operation of Battery-Run Low-Speed Three-Wheeled Rickshaws (E-Rickshaws) in City Corporation Areas, 2026.

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