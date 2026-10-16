October 16, 2026

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Truck runs over, kills two teenage girls in Shyamoli

The victims, both aged under 18, were crossing the road near Shyamoli intersection when a truck ran them over and sped away, police say

Truck runs over, kills two teenage girls in Shyamoli

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 12:16 PM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 12:16 PM

Two teenage girls have died after being run over by a truck while crossing a road in Dhaka's Shyamoli.

The incident occurred around 5:30am on Friday beneath the footbridge at Shyamoli intersection.

Mohammadpur Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Johnny told bdnews24.com that the truck sped away after hitting the girls, both aged under 18.

One died at the scene, while the other was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have yet to establish their identities, although one of the victims managed to give her name as Mukta before dying.

Johnny said police had been unable to locate the truck involved in the incident.

The bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue.

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