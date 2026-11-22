Nine members of the same family, including children, have been killed and six others injured in a road accident on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway in India’s Rajasthan.

The incident occurred around 2am on Sunday as the speeding “Cruiser” vehicle rammed a truck parked by the side of the road, reports Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Fifteen people from the same family from Maharashtra were in the vehicle. They were returning home after a visit to the Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan.

An initial report suggests the accident may have been caused by the driver dozing off at the wheel.

The dead have been identified as Usha Bai, Sushila, Kailash, Sanvi, Sajjan, Anita, Babulal, Jahnavi and Madhavi.

The injured have been sent by alliance to New Medical College Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam went to the scene after the accident was reported.

Police and rescue teams recovered those trapped inside the vehicle and ensured the injured were taken to the hospital, NDTV reports.

A medical team has also been deployed at the hospital to look after the victims. Police and administrative officials have gone to the accident site and the hospital to assess the situation.

Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi confirmed the deaths of nine people, calling the incident "deeply tragic and painful".

"They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family. Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover," he told Indian news agency ANI.

Joshi added that postmortems are being carried out for the dead.

A victim said the extended family were travelling in three vehicles when two of them fell behind.

"We were going from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. Our two vehicles fell behind, while theirs (one involved in accident) went ahead. Then we got a call from the one of our sisters that an accident had occurred, so we rushed to the scene," the victim told ANI.

They added the rest of the family rushed to the scene when called about the accident.

"The car had crashed, and they had brought [them] to the hospital," the victim said. The entire group had left on Tuesday night and was returning on the day of the accident.

"Three vehicles, 36 people were there. We are all relatives," the victim said.