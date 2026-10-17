Eight killed as bus plunges into ditch in India's Rajasthan

Eight people have been killed after a bus overturned and plunged into a ditch near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota.

The accident occurred on Saturday. The bus was carrying 21 passengers, including elderly people and children, India Today reports.

Preliminary information suggests the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a nearby ditch, the report said.

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been established, and an investigation is underway.

Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya confirmed that eight people had died.

He said all the injured passengers had been taken to MBS Hospital, where they were receiving treatment.

Samariya visited the hospital with a senior district police official to meet the injured and assess their condition.

Further details of the accident are awaited.