At least 139 migrants die, 84 remain missing after boat carrying 305 capsizes off Djibouti

A man stands near boats that ferried people fleeing clashes between Houthi fighters and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, at the shores of Khor Angar near Obock on the northern shore of the Gulf of Tadjoura, opening out into the Gulf of Aden, in Djibouti, Sept 16, 2026. International Organization for Migration/Handout via REUTERS

A man stands near boats that ferried people fleeing clashes between Houthi fighters and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, at the shores of Khor Angar near Obock on the northern shore of the Gulf of Tadjoura, opening out into the Gulf of Aden, in Djibouti, Sept 16, 2026. International Organization for Migration/Handout via REUTERS

At least 139 migrants, including at least 15 children, have died and around 84 remain missing after a boat carrying 305 people capsized while travelling from Djibouti to Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday.

Around 82 people survived the shipwreck, which occurred near Guhere, north of the Djiboutian port town of Obock, during the night of Oct 8-9, the UN agency said, citing survivors.

Photographs shared by the IOM showed worn-out sandals and sneakers washed up on the shore.

“Our teams are on the ground alongside local authorities to provide emergency assistance,” said Alexandre Coissac, the agency’s chief of mission in Djibouti.

The IOM said Djiboutian authorities were continuing search and rescue operations, providing medical care to survivors and arranging burials for the deceased.

The migrants were travelling to Yemen in the hope of eventually reaching wealthier Gulf nations, despite an escalation in fighting between Saudi Arabia-backed government forces and Iran-backed Houthi forces.

“Despite the violence in Yemen, migrants are still making the perilous journeys hoping to make it to the Gulf countries,” the IOM said.

Fighting in Ethiopia

Fighting has also broken out in Ethiopia since last month, marking the biggest escalation of violence since the 2020-2022 Tigray war.

An IOM official told Reuters that the agency had documented heavy migrant traffic along the Eastern Route through Djibouti for several years.

“People continue to use the route amid changing conditions in Ethiopia and Yemen, although the volume and direction of movement can shift over time,” the official said.

Ethiopian migrants interviewed for the agency’s latest situation report on Djibouti, covering Sept 20-30, said they had left because of difficult living conditions, including drought.

“Some migrants also reported that they were fleeing conflict and forced recruitment by armed forces,” the report said.

Residents of Tigray, where fighting erupted on Sept 23, have told Reuters they saw Tigrayan rebels forcibly recruiting young men into defence forces. The rebels have denied conducting forced recruitment.

The conflict has raised fears of a return to full-scale war, with Ethiopia and Eritrea severing relations amid allegations that Eritrea supports a rebel alliance seeking to overthrow Ethiopia’s government. Eritrea has denied backing the alliance.

Severe Risks

The Eastern Route exposes migrants to dangers including shipwrecks, trafficking and arbitrary arrests after they reach land.

More than 900 migrants died or went missing along the route in 2025, according to the IOM’s Missing Migrants Project, as the number of people undertaking the journey rose by 18%.

The IOM has also described the crisis caused by fighting in Yemen as alarming. Displacement figures surged to 200,000 from 76,000 in mid-September, according to agency data released last week.

More than 3,700 people had fled Yemen by sea to Djibouti as of last week, the IOM said.