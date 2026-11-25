Bangladesh's representative Samira Khan Mahi has not advanced to the Top 30 at the 75th Miss Universe 2026 competition in Puerto Rico, ending her campaign ahead of the semifinals.

Mahi missed out on the Top 30 among 116 contestants competing in the grand finale.

She led the public vote until roughly an hour before the grand finale began, but Ecuador's Dalia Bucaram won the audience vote for the automatic semifinal spot.

Mahi expresses her gratitude towards everyone in a Facebook post saying she tried her best to represent Bangladesh and make its name shine brighter, but apologises if she could not meet the expectations.

“Dear Bangladesh,

Today, my heart is filled with so many things I want to say. I know that you have had many dreams and hopes for me. I am truly grateful for all the love, prayers, votes, and time you have given me.

I know your expectations were high. I, too, wanted to make Bangladesh’s name shine even brighter on the world stage. Believe me, I gave it my very best. I left no stone unturned in representing my country, my people, and the love you have shown me. The way you stood by me, supported me, and worked tirelessly for me is something I will never forget,” she wrote.

“Still, today, I want to say one thing: I am sincerely sorry that I could not live up to the expectations you had when you placed your trust in me. I’m sorry if I couldn’t make you as proud as you hoped I would.

Not every effort in life brings the results we hope for. But that does not mean the effort was any less valuable. Some experiences, moments, and emotions stay with us for a lifetime.

I may not have been able to meet your expectations, but the love you have given me means more to me than any achievement ever could.”

“Bangladesh is my identity. Bangladesh is my pride. With your love in my heart, I want to keep moving forward.

Thank you for believing in me, standing by my side, and showering me with so much love.

I love you, Bangladesh,” her post reads.

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026 at the 75th edition of the pageant, held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Melissa Nunez of Dominican Republic has been crowned as 1st runner up and Clara Vegas Goetz of Venezuela won as 2nd runner up.