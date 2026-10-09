Two workers die as wall collapses at fined brick kiln in Kishoreganj

A wall at a brick kiln in Kishoreganj’s Hossainpur Upazila has collapsed, killing two workers and injuring two others.

The accident occurred around noon on Friday at thr “Mayer Doa” brick kiln in Char Pumdi village of Pumdi Union, the department’s Assistant Director in Kishoreganj Md Momin Bhuiyan said.

Bhuiyan said the kiln had been fined Tk 600,000 last year for failing to obtain environmental clearance.

He said it was supposed to remain closed, but it had resumed operations without his knowledge.

Attempts to contact the kiln authorities for comment were unsuccessful.

The dead were identified as Golap Mia, 63, and Utpal Mia, 25, residents of Dakshin Char Pumdi village.

The injured, Hridoy Mia and Annas Mia, were taken to Kishoreganj Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital.

Police and local residents said workers were dismantling an old wall at the kiln for repairs, as they do each year after the brick-burning season.

Several workers were on the roof when the wall suddenly collapsed, trapping Golap and Utpal under the debris. Both died at the scene.

Local residents rushed to the site after news of the accident spread. Police later recovered the two bodies.

Hossainpur Police chief Rashedul Islam said the bodies had been sent to the hospital morgue and legal proceedings are under way.