Independent University, Bangladesh and Prime Bank Investment sign MoU to boost youth financial literacy

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prime Bank Investment PLC (PBIL) to promote financial literacy among students and connect academic learning with industry practice.

Prof M Tamim, vice-chancellor of IUB, and Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of PBIL, formally executed the agreement on Nov 2, 2026, according to a media statement.

Under this framework, both institutions will roll out the "PrimeInvest Youth: Invest for Tomorrow" programme. The scheme will cultivate investment acumen and deepen understanding of capital markets across campus.

Selected IUB students will gain immersive exposure to portfolio management, market research, and financial advisory through a targeted One-Day Internship Programme, the statement said.

The collaboration will deliver joint workshops on tax planning, risk management, and asset diversification for both staff and students, the university added.