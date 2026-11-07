November 07, 2026

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Summit resumes gas supply after LNG terminal maintenance

Both floating terminals are now feeding the national grid at their usual levels, Petrobangla says

Summit resumes gas supply after LNG terminal maintenance

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 05:18 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 05:18 PM

Gas supply from Summit’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Moheshkhali has resumed after scheduled maintenance, restoring operations at both terminals serving the national grid.

Petrobangla said on Saturday that the terminal began regasifying imported LNG at 1pm, with both Moheshkhali facilities now supplying gas to the national grid as before.

The state-run company thanked consumers for their cooperation during the maintenance period.

Summit’s terminal had been scheduled to suspend regasification from 8am on Nov 4 until 4pm on Nov 7 for emergency maintenance.

Petrobangla had forecast that the national grid’s daily gas supply could fall from 2,570 million cubic feet (mmcfd) to 2,250mmcfd during the period.

Before the work began, the agency dismissed social media claims that gas supply across the country would remain suspended for four days.

It said supplies would continue, although some areas could experience temporarily lower pressure.

Bangladesh has two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) in Moheshkhali to handle imported LNG.

Summit Group operates one, while US-based Excelerate Energy runs the other.

Summit’s terminal has a regasification capacity of 500mmcfd, while Excelerate Energy’s can handle 600mmcfd, taking their combined capacity to 1,100mmcfd.

Petrobangla said Summit’s terminal underwent similar maintenance in Dec 2025.

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