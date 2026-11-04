Summit LNG terminal shut, gas supply falls by 491mmcfd

Gas supply across the country has fallen by 491 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) as the Summit LNG terminal in Moheshkhali remains shut for maintenance.

Petrobangla had earlier said the maintenance work would begin at 8am on Wednesday and continue until 4pm on Nov 7.

Against a daily demand of around 3,800mmcfd, the country had so far been able to supply 2,570mmcfd to the national grid, combining gas extracted from domestic fields and imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Petrobangla had said that with the Summit LNG terminal shut, daily gas supply to the national grid could fall from 2,570mmcfd to 2,250mmcfd.

Of this, gas supply from imported LNG was expected to decline from 920mmcfd to 600mmcfd, the state-run company had said.

However, after maintenance work began at 8am on Wednesday, gas supply to the national grid stood at 2,079mmcfd at 10am.

Of this, 1,565mmcfd came from domestic gas fields and 514mmcfd from imported LNG.

This meant total gas supply at the time was 171mmcfd lower than Petrobangla's forecast.

Petrobangla on Tuesday dismissed as a rumour claims circulating on social media that gas supply across the country would be suspended for four days.

In a press statement, the state-run company said a group was deliberately spreading misinformation using photo cards from some news outlets in an attempt to create panic among the public.

Petrobangla said gas supply would not be completely suspended anywhere in the country during the maintenance work. However, gas pressure could temporarily drop in some areas.

The company urged people not to be misled by rumours.

There are two floating LNG terminals in Moheshkhali for supplying imported gas to the country. One is operated by Summit Group and the other by US-based Excelerate Energy.

Summit's terminal has a daily gas supply capacity of 500mmcfd, while Excelerate Energy's terminal can supply 600mmcfd. The two terminals have a combined capacity of 1,100mmcfd.

Gas supply to the national grid has been disrupted before due to problems at the LNG terminals in Moheshkhali.

Petrobangla said similar maintenance work was carried out at Summit's terminal in December 2025.