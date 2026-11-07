Tarique joins procession marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has led a colourful procession in Dhaka to mark the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

The BNP chief flagged off the rally from a makeshift stage outside the party headquarters in Naya Paltan around 3:15pm on Saturday, before joining the march.

Thousands of leaders, activists, and supporters flooded the streets between the Kakrail and Fakirapool intersections to take part in the ruling party’s programme.

They carried national flags and placards bearing portraits of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, former prime minister Khaleda Zia and their son Tarique.

The rally will wind past the chief justice’s residence in Kakrail, moving via the InterContinental Dhaka, Bangla Motor, and the Farmgate intersection before concluding at Manik Mia Avenue.

The historical context traces back to the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on Aug 15, 1975, after which Ziaur Rahman took charge as the army chief.

Following a coup led by Maj Khaled Mosharraf, Zia was placed under house arrest.

On Nov 7, a counter-coup led by Col Abu Taher -- another sector commander affiliated with the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD) -- freed Zia from confinement, propelling him to the centre of state power.

This year marks the first time in 18 years that National Revolution and Solidarity Day is being observed at the state level.