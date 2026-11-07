November 07, 2026

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PM Tarique pays tribute at Zia, Khaleda's graves on Revolution and Solidarity Day

He joins senior BNP leaders in prayers as the party marks the anniversary of the events that brought Ziaur Rahman to power in 1975

PM Tarique pays tribute at Zia, Khaleda&#039;s graves on Revolution and Solidarity Day

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 10:30 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 10:29 AM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has paid tribute at the graves of his parents, former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, on National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

The BNP chief visited the graves in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 8:30am on Saturday, placing flowers, observing a moment of silence and reciting Surah Al-Fatiha.

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He later paid tribute on behalf of the BNP alongside senior party leaders, including Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed.

They also joined special prayers for the departed leaders.

After Tarique left, BNP activists and representatives of its affiliated organisations gathered at the gravesite to pay their respects.

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The party is scheduled to hold a procession from its Naya Paltan headquarters at 3pm, with Tarique set to inaugurate it.

The BNP observes Nov 7 to commemorate the 1975 counter-coup that freed Zia from house arrest and paved the way for his rise to power.

National and party flags were hoisted at BNP offices across the country to mark the occasion.

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